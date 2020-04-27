Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 154,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $2,319,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

