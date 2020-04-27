Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 56,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.