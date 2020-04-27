Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 157,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

