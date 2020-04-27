Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

