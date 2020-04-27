Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

