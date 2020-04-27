Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,390.45.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,996.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.