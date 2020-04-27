Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 200 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $68.82 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

