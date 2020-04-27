Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Trimmed by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after buying an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $187,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $264.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.24. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

