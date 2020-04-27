Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $28,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

