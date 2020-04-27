Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,948,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after buying an additional 1,694,022 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

ADM opened at $35.99 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

