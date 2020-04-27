North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 350 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.80 on Monday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

