North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires New Shares in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised LYFT to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of -0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 in the last 90 days.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.