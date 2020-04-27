North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $39,000 Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,347,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,600 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,325,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 990,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after buying an additional 546,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

ENBL stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 13.38%. Research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Barclays downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

