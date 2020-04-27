TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in TEGNA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in TEGNA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Cfra increased their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

