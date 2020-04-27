North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 220 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $506.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.22.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.