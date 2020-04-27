Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,213 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,376,000 after buying an additional 1,325,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

