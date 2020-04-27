Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $166.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

