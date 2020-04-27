North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 100 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $135.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

