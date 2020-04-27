North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

Shares of PPH opened at $60.21 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73.

