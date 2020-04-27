North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $32,000 Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after buying an additional 95,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $236,707,000 after buying an additional 86,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after buying an additional 277,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after buying an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $66.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

