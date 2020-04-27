Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCBS. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Hovde Group lowered Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NCBS opened at $51.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

