North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,401 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 149,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Visa by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 41,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

