Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,178 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FULT stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.