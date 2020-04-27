Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 248 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

