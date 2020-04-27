Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Shares of BURL opened at $174.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 248 Shares of Vulcan Materials
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 248 Shares of Vulcan Materials
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,389 Shares of RLI Corp
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,389 Shares of RLI Corp
Kohl’s Co. Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund
Kohl’s Co. Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund
J2 Global Inc Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund
J2 Global Inc Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report