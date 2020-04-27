Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,389 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 366.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RLI by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.55.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.