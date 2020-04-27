Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $73.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.82%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

