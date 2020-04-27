J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,651,000 after purchasing an additional 936,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after acquiring an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,724,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter.

In other J2 Global news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.18.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $75.11 on Monday. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

