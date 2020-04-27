Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,451 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NYSE:LNT opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.