Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 247 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after acquiring an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.