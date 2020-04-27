Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 13,200 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.59.

SRPT stock opened at $121.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

