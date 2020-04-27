Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after buying an additional 478,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after buying an additional 237,456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at $10,225,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 743.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $53.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magellan Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGLN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.