Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Universal by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Universal by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $45.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

