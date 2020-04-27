Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $58.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

