Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,656,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 693.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 477,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock worth $1,298,194 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.