Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $45.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.