Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,228,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,378 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $3,336,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $2,742,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE opened at $48.91 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

