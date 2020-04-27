ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ITT by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $49.47 on Monday. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

