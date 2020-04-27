Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,016 shares of company stock valued at $20,388,250. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKI opened at $68.96 on Monday. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

