Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,953,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 497,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.