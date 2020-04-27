Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,780 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Boston Partners increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after buying an additional 407,565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEC stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.