MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,542,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period.

BLV stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

