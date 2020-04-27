Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $114.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

