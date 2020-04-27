MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 636.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 386,664 shares of company stock valued at $63,504,880. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $153.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 143.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

