MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.