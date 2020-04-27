MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $100.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.