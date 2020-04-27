MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,809,000 after acquiring an additional 798,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $141.63 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

