Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

BX stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

