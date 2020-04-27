Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,524 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,047,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,964,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

