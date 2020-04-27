Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Primerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Primerica by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.